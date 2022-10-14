New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A crunch MLS Cup playoffs encounter takes place on Saturday - here's everything you need to know

The 2022 MLS Cup playoffs get underway this weekend, as New York Red Bulls and FC Cincinnati square off at Red Bull Arena. The pair finished fourth and fifth respectively in the Eastern Conference this season.

There were just four points to split them in the end - and while home advantage might favour the former, there's plenty in the air that could make this a pulsating encounter.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

NYRB vs Cincinnati date & kick-off time

Game: New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati Date: October 15, 2022 Kick-off: 12:00pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch NYRB vs Cincinnati on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on TUDN USA.

Country TV channel Live stream US ESPN+ fuboTV

NYRB squad & team news

Just one win in their last three has checked momentum for the Red Bulls in recent weeks, but their strong regular season form nevertheless makes them a darkhorse for the MLS Cup.

They'll have to overcome a livewire foe though - and they'll know that home advantage won't be enough to see them through here.

Position Players Goalkeepers Coronel, Meara, Marcucci Defenders Nocita, Reyes, Duncan, D. Nealis, S. Nealis, Long, Tolkin, Ndam Midfielders Amaya, Morgan, Yearwood, Carmona, Fernandez, Cásseres, Castellano, Clark, Sserwadda, Edelman, Luquinhas, Estrella Forwards Klimala, Manoel, Harper, Ngoma, Ryan, Barlow

Cincinnati squad and team news

They may have trailed their hosts in the regular season, but some may have Cincinnati as the favourites for this one on Saturday.

They will require all of their firepower though, in what is likely to be a serious test of their overall growth.