EA release new cover & Champions League items for FIFA 19 gamers

Anyone who purchases the game from now on will be met with a fancy new cover featuring Neymar, Paulo Dybala and Kevin De Bruyne

It has been over four months since FIFA 19 was released, so EA Sports has decided to refresh the game with a brand new front cover and extra content revolving around the UEFA Champions League.

Last year, EA agreed a monumental partnership that allowed the FIFA franchise the licensing rights to the Champions League and Europa League - rights that had previously belonged solely to Konami and PES for the last 10 years.

To commemorate the pinnacle of club competition, FIFA 19's new cover is Champions League-themed with Neymar, Kevin De Bruyne and Paulo Dybala all gracing the front while donning their clubs' special European kits.

Interestingly, this is the first time Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't appeared on a FIFA cover since FIFA 17.

As well as a shiny new cover, any one who purchases FIFA 19 from now on or anyone who has yet to play Ultimate Team will receive free Champions League items to use on FUT.

Eligible players will receive four exclusive in-game kits which have been inspired by Champions League's branding including the icon stars.

On top of that, EA will also give every new player five untradeable Champions League player items with maximum ratings of 85 overall and a Player Pick loan item for 10 games with a choice between the three new cover stars, Dybala, De Bruyne and Neymar.

This is on top of a huge amount of Champions League content already in the game including the option to recreate the entire tournament yourself in tournaments mode, 'Road to the Final' FUT cards that automatically upgrade as that player's club progresses though the Champions League in real life and the ability to enter the competition in Career Mode.

According to statistics released by EA, over 55 million Champions League matches have been played in FIFA 19 so far - Juventus have the won the tournament the most times (5.2 million) and Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the most Champions League goals (5.4 million).

The Champions League additions are just the latest in a plethora of new content added after the game's original release, including Ultimate Scream (Halloween), FUTmas (Christmas), Ones To Watch cards, FUT Swap Deals, a raft of new squad building challenges and much, much more.