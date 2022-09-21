Chelsea new boy Zakaria gutted about Tuchel exit as German was sacked less than a week after signing him!

Denis Zakaria joined Chelsea on loan from Juventus on deadline day, but less than a week later manager Thomas Tuchel was sacked.

Zakaria loaned to Chelsea on deadline day

Tuchel a reason Swiss chose Chelsea

German since sacked, replaced by Graham Potter

WHAT HAPPENED? Zakaria has admitted that part of the reason he moved to Stamford Bridge was to work under Tuchel. However, the 25-year-old hadn't even made his debut before the head coach was relieved of his duties earlier in September.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Swiss outlet Blick, Zakaria said: "Thomas Tuchel was one of the reasons I went to Chelsea, he's a great coach. I haven't had much time with him, but that's football. Everything goes fast.

"I might have a new chance with the new coach, about whom I've heard a lot of good things. I will work a lot to get my place."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea signed Zakaria to bolster their midfield following some indifferent performances at the start of the 2022-23 campaign - contributing to Tuchel's exit. The player himself hopes he will be happier in London than Turin, where he suggested the style of play didn't suit him.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Zakaria technically made his debut in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Potter's former club Brighton recently. Carney Chukwuemeka scored twice in a 2-1 win for Chelsea at the Amex.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZAKARIA? While he will hope to make his Chelsea debut in due course, Zakaria's focus will currently be on his national team, with Switzerland set to face Spain and the Czech Republic in the Nations League.