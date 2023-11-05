Ex-NBA star to the rescue for Lyon! Former San Antonio Spurs hero Tony Parker reveals he has spoken to Alexandre Lacazette as he is set to join board of Ligue 1 side

Ex-San Antonio Spurs star Tony Parker has spoken with Lyon striker Alexander Lacazette, and is now set to join the Ligue 1 side's board.

Tony Parker to join Lyon board

Ex-NBA star spoke with multiple players

Lyon bottom of Ligue 1

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking to Prime Video, Parker revealed that he has spoken with multiple players on the Lyon roster as well as their owner, with the latter requesting him to join their board amid their current struggles.

Parker, who retired from the NBA in 2019, was a French international with their national basketball team.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I spoke yesterday with [Lyon owner] John Textor. He wants me to come back to the OL board. I want to help, it's a bit of the same family, OL and [Lyon basketball team] ASVEL, we are together, so if I can help, it will be my pleasure. I especially spoke with Alex [Lacazette], Corentin [Tolisso], Maxence [Caqueret], the players I know. They are all motivated, they are not going to give up. They are all in, I know they are working hard.”

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lyon's 2023-24 campaign is off to an awful start, and the word awful might be a kind descriptor. They sit bottom of Ligue 1 with four points from 10 matches, with a minus 11 goal difference. It's hard to say what can and will turn their season around, but changes off the pitch could lead to success on it, and Parker's role could turn into an influential one.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR LYON? The Ligue 1 side drew Metz 1-1 earlier Sunday afternoon, but will now look ahead to their next match on Sunday, November 12 against Rennes.