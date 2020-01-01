Napoli and Rennes battle for ex-Chelsea youngster Boga as Sassuolo hold out for €40m

The forward has interest from clubs across Europe but his current side are holding firm over their transfer fee demands

are holding out for €40 million (£36m/$47m) for Jeremie Boga, with having come closest to metting their demands while have also made a formal approach for the former winger.

Goal has learned that Napoli have made an offer of €30m (£27m/$35m) already with further add-ons being put forward, while Rennes have only been able to put an €20m (£18m/$23m) offer in.

Chelsea's approach for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy could see the Ligue 1 club earn up to £25m (€28m/$33m) for their current priority target with talks ongoing.

Rennes manager Julien Stephan recently spoke out about his admiration for Boga as the side look to secure a deal.

“I can’t speak about numbers. He is quite simply a player who is coming out of a very good spell with Sassuolo,” Stephan told Telefoot.

“He has very interesting characteristics in terms of his penetration, his pace and his ability to finish off moves. We know him well at the club as he was on loan here a few seasons ago. At the time, I was in charge of the reserves, we got to know each other in certain instances, we know each other.

“He is a player who is one of our potential targets, there is enormous competition with very big clubs – we will see what happens in the coming weeks and months."

Chelsea also stand to earn 10 to 15% from the sale of Boga, which sees them benefit from Sassuolo's strong stance over the fee of their former academy star.

Blues director Marina Granovskaia negotiated a change in clauses ahead of the transfer window, having had a buyback option on Boga.

The side are keen to keep a long term connection open with the Stamford Bridge outfit and the talks were concluded with ease.

are closely tracking the situation but are cautious about having to pay the sums that are being demanded by the Serie A side, even having received €75m (£70m/$90m) from Chelsea for star man Kai Havertz.

, and have all shown an interest in the past but don't appear to be willing to compete for Boga's signature before the window closes on October 5.

The interest in Boga has grown since his emergence as one of the best players in Serie A outside of the biggest group of clubs, after he scored 11 goals in 35 appearances last season in all competitions.