Napoli are champions of Italy! Victor Osimhen-led team win Serie A title for first time since 1990

Harry Sherlock
|
Victor Osimhen celebrate Napoli Udinese 2022-23Getty Images
NapoliSerie AUdinese vs NapoliUdinese

Napoli have won the Serie A title, ending their 33-year wait to lift the Scudetto.

  • Napoli confirmed as champions
  • Only needed a point against Udinese
  • First title since 1990

WHAT HAPPENED? Napoli have been confirmed as Serie A champions after their draw against Udinese on Thursday evening. Luciano Spalletti's side fought back from 1-0 down after Sandi Lovric scored the opening goal, with Victor Osimhen adding his 22nd league goal of the season to secure the point Napoli needed to win their first Scudetto since 1990, when Diego Maradona was their captain.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Napoli have been made to wait for the title party, as they were beaten 1-0 by Lecce at the weekend, when they could have confirmed themselves as champions. Now, they have finally managed to get over the line, and with five games to spare.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Hirving Lozano Victor Osimhen Napoli Udinese 2022-23Getty Images

Napoli fan megaphone Udinese 2022-23Getty Images

Napoli fan cheer UdineseGetty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR NAPOLI? They will enjoy a lengthy party and then have five more games to play, against Fiorentina, Monza, Inter Milan, Bologna, and Sampdoria.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

532450 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

  • 31%Karim Benzema
  • 36%Erling Haaland
  • 4%Harry Kane
  • 10%Robert Lewandowski
  • 12%Kylian Mbappe
  • 7%Victor Osimhen
532450 Votes

Editors' Picks