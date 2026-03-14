Goal.com
Live
Napoli Lecce Serie AGetty Images

Translated by

Napoli 2–1 Lecce: the match statistics

Napoli 2–1 Lecce


Goals: 3' (first half) Siebert, 1' (second half) Hojlund, 20' (second half) Politano


NAPOLI (3-4-2-1): Meret; Beukema, Buongiorno, Olivera; Politano (replaced by Gutierrez 28' 2nd half), Gilmour, Anguissa (replaced by McTominay 1' 2nd half), Spinazzola (replaced by Mazzocchi 28' 2nd half); Elmas (De Bruyne from 1' s.t.), Alisson Santos (Nascimento from 40' s.t.); Hojlund. Manager: Antonio Conte.

Serie A
Cagliari crest
Cagliari
CGL
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
Serie A
Roma crest
Roma
ROM
Lecce crest
Lecce
LEC


LECCE (4-3-3) Falcone; Danilo Veiga, Siebert, Thiago, Gallo (Ndaba from 34' s.t.); Ngom (Fofana from 41' s.t.), Ramadani, Coulibaly (Gandelman from 1' s.t.); Pierotti (N'Dri from 34' s.t.), Stulic (Cheddira from 12' s.t.), Banda. Manager: Di Francesco


Referee: Abisso


Bookings: 19' first half Siebert


Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0