Portuguese star Luis Figo, winner of the Ballon d'Or in 2000, has snubbed Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal from his list of leading candidates for this year's award. Both reached the final of the 2026 World Cup. Figo has nominated four other names instead.

Rodri sits at the front of the queue, according to Figo, who pointed to the Spanish midfielder's showing at the World Cup. Those outstanding levels throughout the tournament have boosted his chances, the former winger insisted.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper "Marca" today, Wednesday, he said: "Rodri delivered a wonderful World Cup, and this may tip the scales in his favour in the Ballon d'Or race."

Real Madrid's reported interest in Rodri comes as no surprise to Figo, who explained: "I think completing the deal will be difficult because he is tied to a contract with Manchester City, but everyone knows that Real Madrid always seeks to sign the best players in the world."

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France's Kylian Mbappe also deserves a place among the frontrunners, in Figo's view, after a superb tournament, even though Rodri failed to rack up striking goal-scoring numbers or assists.

He said: "Although Rodri did not shine much in terms of goals or assists, he delivered an exceptional tournament. Mbappe too, thanks to what he delivered at the World Cup, should be among the candidates."

Two Paris Saint-Germain names made Figo's list as well: Portugal's Vitinha and France's Desire Doue. Their season, crowned by the UEFA Champions League triumph, puts them among the leading contenders, he argued.

"I think Vitinha and Doue delivered a wonderful season, even if the World Cup was not the best for them, especially with the Portugal national team, but they deserve to be among the list of candidates," he added.

A deserved title

Figo also praised Spain's level at the World Cup, reckoning they earned the title on merit.

He explained: "Spain were the best team, not only in the final, but throughout the tournament. They conceded only one goal, they were the most stable and played the best football, so their title was deserved."

Jose Mourinho's return to Real Madrid drew Figo's attention too. The most pressing task facing the Portuguese coach, he stressed, is dragging the team back to the winners' podium.

He concluded: "I think the most important goal for Real Madrid now is to return to collecting titles after two seasons without trophies."