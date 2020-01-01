'We were the better team' - Nagelsmann says RB Leipzig deserved 'lucky' winner against Atletico

The Bundesliga side reached the Champions League semi-finals thanks to a late deflected shot, but their manager thought they were good value

Julian Nagelsmann says deserved their late stroke of luck as Tyler Adams’ deflected shot took them past and into the semi-finals.

With the game tied at 1-1 following goals from Dani Olmo and Joao Felix, Adams’ shot looped past Jan Oblak in the 88th minute thanks to a huge deflection off Stefan Savic.

Leipzig were unsurprisingly the more enterprising of the teams, with Atletico sticking to their tried-and-tested approach under Diego Simeone – and Nagelsmann felt his players deserved their win.

More teams

"We became a little passive after it went 1-0 and it was very close,” Nagelsmann told Sky Sports.

“We definitely were a little lucky with how we scored the winner. Still, we were the better team overall and we showed maturity.

“I can't remember many dangerous situations Atletico had. The boys worked for this themselves, you can only have a small influence from the touchline.

“We stayed calm after we conceded the equaliser, that was very important. We mustn't let panic into our game."

Leipzig’s ascent in recent years has been a remarkable, if highly controversial one.

Founded in 2009 after Red Bull took over fifth-division side SSV Markranstadt, Leipzig flew through the German league system and are now just one win away from the biggest game in European club football.

"The club has developed very quickly, Nagelsmann noted.

“We reached the and now qualified for the Champions League three times. We're still in the Champions League. The progress is faster than usual.

"Great emotions for the club and our team. As a manager you have to look forward. We have to prepare for the next game.

“There's not a lot of time to celebrate but maybe we will have a beer in the hotel then we focus on PSG.

Article continues below

"We have to be very fast along our defensive line. There will be situations where you cannot defend against these guys on your own.

“ tried to defend one-on-one. There are a lot of stars in this team - it won't be easy."

Leipzig will play PSG in ’s Estadio da Luz on Tuesday, August 18.