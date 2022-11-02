Bayern star Pavard punished for drink driving, confirms Nagelsmann

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has confirmed that Benjamin Pavard has been punished by the club after being caught drink driving.

Pavard punished by Bayern

Manager says he admitted mistake

Defender on target against Inter

WHAT HAPPENED? Pavard was on target in Bayern's 2-0 win over Inter in the Champions League on Tuesday, and his boss spoke about the defender after the win. Nagelsmann responded to reports the France international has lost his driving licence and been fined a five-figure sum by the club after being arrested for drink driving.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think the club reacted correctly. He saw the mistake," Nagelsmann told Amazon Prime Video. "When things happen, you have to let them rest at some point. If the necessary penalty has been imposed, then that's good."

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has added on Pavard being stopped by police: "That was eight weeks ago. We finished it on the same day or two days later. [Since then he's] made outstanding games, today he showed you what kind of player he is and played it down confidently. We've clarified that for a long time. That's why it's not worth mentioning."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pavard has not had the easiest time at Bayern recently and is facing an uncertain future. The defender has spoken about his struggles with depression during lockdown and admitted he held talks over a move away in the summer. Pavard is also facing real pressure for his place from summer signing Noussair Mazraoui and is out of contract in 2024.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Gett

DID YOU KNOW? Bayern have scored in each of their last 22 home matches in the Champions League, setting a new club record in the competition.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN? The Bundesliga champions are back in action on Saturday at Hertha Berlin.