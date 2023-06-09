Naby Keita has a new club! Liverpool flop signs surprise deal with Werder Bremen after Anfield exit

Liverpool flop Naby Keita has signed with Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen as a free agent after his Anfield exit.

Liverpool did not extend Keita's contract

Left Anfield as a free agent

Joins Bundesliga club Bremen

WHAT HAPPENED? Bremen announced Keita's arrival on Friday, and it has been reported that he has signed a three-year deal with the club, which will keep him at Weserstadion until 2026. However, according to SPORT BILD, the midfielder has taken a significant wage cut and will earn €1.5 million a year with bonuses. The 28-year-old had already announced his departure from Liverpool, and with this move, he returns to the Bundesliga, where he had plied his trade with RB Leipzig.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Guinea international joined the Reds in 2018 as the fourth-biggest signing of the club after they paid £50 million ($60m) to RB Leipzig. However, he struggled to make an impact under Jurgen Klopp and left as a classic example of a promise unfulfilled. His injury woes did not help him either, and he made just eight appearances in the Premier League this season.

Nonetheless, he has won every trophy available, including the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup, each on one occasion.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “I’m really excited for my new challenge here in Bremen. I was impressed by what the club told me about the setup here and Werder’s style of play. The coach gave me a really good feeling and showed how I can help the team. Werder is a special club and I know the Weserstadion from my time with Leipzig. This club and its philosophy will be a good match for me, so this is the right step for my career," he stated after joining his new club.

WHAT NEXT? With this change, Keita would hope to revive his sinking career and establish himself as one of the integral members of the Bremen squad.