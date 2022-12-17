Stunning mural in Barcelona immortalises Morocco star Hakimi's World Cup celebration with his mum

After his heroics with Morocco at the World Cup, a mural has emerged in Barcelona honouring Achraf Hakimi.

Already a top player

Proved his class in Qatar

Impressed the world of football

WHAT HAPPENED? The Paris Saint-Germain wing-back made history with his country as they became the first African nation to make it to a World Cup semi-final. Sadly they could not make it one step further and advance to the final as France beat them 2-0 courtesy of goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani. However, they could still finish third if they beat Croatia later today when the two teams meet at the Khalifa International Stadium.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hakimi was actually born in the Spanish capital Madrid to Moroccan parents. Family members, such as the 24-year-old's mother, travelled to Qatar to support the team throughout – as referenced in the mural. The image immortalised the moment Hakimi's mum gave him a big kiss on the cheek after the victory over Belgium in the group stage.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAKIMI? After the third-place playoff, PSG are back in action in Ligue 1 on December 28 with a home match against Strasbourg, although it remains to be seen if Hakimi will play any part in the match so soon after his World Cup exploits.