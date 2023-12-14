MUNDIAL unleash brand new exclusive newsletter 'The Hat-trick'

'The Hat-trick' will feature three brilliant football stories, all on one theme, every week…

Zinedine Zidane. Erling Haaland. Paolo Maldini. Lionel Messi. Ronaldo. Rivaldo. Ronaldinho. Wayne Rooney. In its last five issues alone, MUNDIAL have had some incredible faces and names on the front of their magazine. Super heroes. Cult heroes. Football heroes.

With the launch of ‘The Hat-Trick’, it’s time to dive even deeper, even more regularly.

A brand new subscriber newsletter sent to inboxes every Thursday, ‘The Hat-Trick’ promises to deliver three magazine quality articles united by one subject to you every single week.

Article continues below

Launched last week, the first edition was based around ‘Islands’. There was an incredible story about Sardinian club Cagliari, and how 20,000 of their fans headed to the Italian mainland for a Serie A relegation play-off against Piacenza in Naples, a personal article about missing a penalty while on holiday in Ibiza… both of which we can all agree live long in the memory, and a deep dive on Matt Le Tissier: the first midfielder to reach 100 goals in the Premier League.

The second issue featured a look at the legacy of the adidas Predator via the first ever advert screened for it in 1994, an interview with Taika Watiti and Jaiyah Saelua, the first ever trans footballer to play in a FIFA sanctioned match, and a glorious odyssey via Wimbledon’s 1988 FA Cup win.

‘The Hat-Trick’ is designed to give you some timeless football stories away from the news cycle and the transfer gossip. There’ll be stories about people. Stories about places. Stories about love and hate, heartbreak and joy. Stories about goals, guts and glory. Football stories and human stories. Stories that remind you why you love football.

At just £1.99 a month, go and subscribe to 'The Hat-Trick' now at mundialmag.com. It’s your new favourite football newsletter.