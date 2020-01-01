Moyes shuts down talk of Payet return to West Ham

The 32-year-old starred during a season and a half with the Hammers, but the club's current manager says a reunion is unlikely

David Moyes says attacker Dimitri Payet won't be rejoining West Ham this month despite rumours to the contrary.

Payet starred for the Hammers between 2015 and 2017, scoring 15 goals during a season and a half with the club while becoming a fan favourite.

In January 2017, however, Payet went on strike to force a return back to his home country, which he eventually sealed with a £25 million move to Marseille.

Earlier this week, L'Equipe reported that West Ham were exploring a potential return for Payet as the club battles relegation this season.

West Ham boss Moyes, though, has denied that his side have had any discussions regarding a return for Payet.

“The newspapers seem to think so but I’ve got to say it’s never been mentioned inside the walls here at any time,” Moyes said.

“If it has then it hasn’t been mentioned in my department, that’s for sure.”

Payet has been a key figure for Marseille this term, scoring six goals in as Andre Villas-Boas' men are second in the league standings behind PSG.

That is in stark contrast to West Ham, who are in 17th place and level on points with 18th-place Bournemouth and 19th-place in the Premier League table.

Payet, who has a contract with Marseille through 2022, has also been linked to clubs in and .

With the Hammers facing the very real possibility of relegation, Moyes has said that his side are in need of reinforcements in the January transfer window.

Though the club have been linked with moves for several players, so far the only January signing West Ham have made is goalkeeper Darren Randolph, who returned to his former club from .

"We’ve only got two or three midfield players,” Moyes added. “We’re a little short if we get injuries.

“At the moment we’ve only got Pablo Zabaleta [at right-back] when Ryan Fredericks is out and we’re relatively short up front of main strikers.”

West Ham take on Championship side on Saturday in the fourth round before they face in the Premier League on Wednesday.