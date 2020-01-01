Mourinho promised to turn Kane into a 'movie star of football' in first meeting at Tottenham

The Portuguese manager revealed that his aim is to help the England ace fulfil his ambitions of matching Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

manager Jose Mourinho won Harry Kane over by promising to turn him into a “movie star of football” when he took over the club last year.

The Portuguese, who has coached at , , , and in the past, replaced Mauricio Pochettino in the dugout as Spurs flirted with the relegation zone after a dreadful start to the 2019-20 season.

Recognising that he needed to get the two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner onside as quickly as possible, details of a meeting between the pair in the manager’s office have been shown on Amazon’s ‘All or Nothing’ documentary.

“I believe that you have a very good relationship with Mauricio, I love that,” the Portuguese said to Kane. “I always think, good relationship with the previous manager. Why not me?

"I saw you training yesterday and I have no doubts that you are a leader. That is my feeling. The world looks to English football with an incredible respect but they still think that the movie stars of football belong to other places. We have to build also your status in that direction.

“My profile, I am little bit like that as a coach. The reality is that my dimension is universal and by being with me I think I can help you to [explode],” the manager concluded with a hand gesture.

Kane responded: “That’s my aim. When you're at a club like Tottenham, of course we've done well and personally I've done well - but I want to be Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.”

Mourinho then said: “What I don't accept, because it is my f*cking nature, to be here and win nothing, but I feel that we can because of you. You have better players than I had at Manchester United. The club has a lot [of potential] to explode.”

While Mourinho lifted Spurs up the Premier League standings, finishing above north London rivals in sixth, they missed out on the spots by seven points. The 27-year-old Kane, meanwhile, tallied 18 top-flight goals and 24 overall, matching his haul from the previous season.