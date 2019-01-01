Moreno agrees Villarreal switch following Liverpool release

The 27-year-old has signed a five-year deal with the La Liga club after his release from Anfield, where he spent the last five years

have completed the signing of former defender Alberto Moreno on a five-year deal.

The left-back returns to after spending the last five years at Anfield, where he made 141 appearances and scored three goals before his release at the end of his contract in June.

The 27-year-old has passed his medical with the Spanish club and is set to be presented to the press at 12:30 CEST, after his first training session.

