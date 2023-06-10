Montpellier sensation Elye Wahi 'likes Arsenal a lot' as forward could give young Gunners even more firepower

Montpellier forward Elye Wahi "likes Arsenal a lot" according to the club's president, amid rumours of a move to the Emirates.

Wahi scored 19 Ligue 1 goals this past term

Arsenal linked with summer swoop

20-year-old seemingly open to move

WHAT HAPPENED? Wahi has been in sublime form this season and scored 19 league goals for Montpellier, who finished 12th in Ligue 1. The club's president, Laurent Nicollin, has now confirmed that Wahi would love to move to the Gunners, amid talks with a clutch of big clubs. He could join the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in the club's forward line.

WHAT THEY SAID: Nicollin said: "His agent is in discussion with four or five big clubs. We know that he likes Arsenal a lot."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal appear ready to splash the cash this summer as they look to build on their second-placed finish in the Premier League. The Gunners have also been linked with a £90m ($113m) swoop to sign Declan Rice from West Ham, and are also interested in Xavi Simons of PSV.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal are likely to invest in their squad but they do not play again until July 13, when they take on Nurnberg in Germany.