Moises Caicedo is joining Liverpool! Reds agree British record £110m deal for Brighton midfielder as frustrated Chelsea to miss out

Liverpool have reportedly agreed a British-record £110 million deal for Brighton's Moises Caicedo, beating Chelsea to the signing of the Ecuador star.

Liverpool's £110m bid accepted by Brighton

Chelsea miss out despite £100m offer of their own

Medical scheduled for Friday

WHAT HAPPENED? As per multiple reports, the Reds are on the brink of completing a remarkable British-record deal, snatching the Ecuadorian from under Chelsea's nose. The Reds' offer of £110 million ($140m) has been accepted by Brighton, marking a significant shift in Caicedo's anticipated transfer destination. Previously, Chelsea had made several bids, including their latest £100m ($127m) offer, which were all turned down by Brighton.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool are negotiating personal terms with the player and a medical is scheduled for Friday. Moreover, it is believed that Jurgen Klopp wants to speak with Caicedo before the manager faces the media in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Reds' Premier League opener against rivals Chelsea.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Liverpool's midfield restructuring has taken centre stage this summer, especially after the departure of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to the Saudi Pro League. Caicedo will join Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, with Klopp likely now feeling a lot more content with the options at his disposal following their summer transfer business.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The Premier League clash between Chelsea and Liverpool will take place on Saturday, with the fixture now gaining even more significance and interest on the backdrop of the transfer battle for Caicedo. Indeed, the Blues also bid for Romeo Lavia, who was on Klopp's wanted list, and it remains to be seen if Mauricio Pochettino will now look to complete a deal for the Southampton midfielder.