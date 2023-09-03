Mohamed Salah to be rested by Egypt as Liverpool star weighs up potentially world-record transfer offer from Al-Ittihad

Mohamed Salah will not be a part of the Egypt squad in their final Africa Cup of Nations group stage match against Ethiopia.

Salah dropped from Egypt squad

Won't play in African Cup of Nations qualifiers

Al-Ittihad wanted to sign Salah this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? The Liverpool star was originally scheduled to join the national team camp on Monday to prepare for their final game of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ethiopia on September 8. But the Sun now claims that Salah has been rested by Egypt coach Rui Vitoria as the Pharaohs have already secured their qualification to the competition. The 31-year-old, though, will feature in the international friendly against Tunisia on September 12.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Salah's future at Anfield was in doubt after Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad reportedly tabled an offer worth £150m ($189m) on the deadline day but the Reds knocked back the approach. The Middle East club could return with an even bigger bid in an attempt to convince the Anfield club to let him leave.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MOHAMED SALAH? After scoring in his side's 3-0 win against Aston Villa on Sunday, the Egypt star will link up with his national team for the upcoming friendly.