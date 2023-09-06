Mohamed Salah is going nowhere! Liverpool talisman to remain at Anfield despite mind-boggling £215m offer from Al-Ittihad

Mohamed Salah will not join Al-Ittihad this summer, despite the Saudi Pro League side making an eye-watering offer for the Liverpool forward.

Salah to stay at Liverpool

Reds offered £215m by Al-Ittihad

31-year-old contracted until 2025

WHAT HAPPENED? Speculation surrounding Salah's future at Liverpool has been hotting up recently due to the Saudi club's relentless pursuit of the 31-year-old. However, that chase seems to be over - at least for now - with Foot Mercato reporting that the Egyptian will stay in the Premier League this summer. That's in spite of the staggering world-record bid of £215 million ($269m) that was made for Salah by Nuno Espirito Santo's Al-Ittihad - an offer that was understandably extremely tempting to the Liverpool hierarchy.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This will be a blow to the state-owned Saudi Pro League project, following a summer in which top players such as Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino have all swapped Europe for Saudi Arabia. Salah would've been the jewel in the crown for Al-Ittihad, the division's current champions. However, it seems they will have to look elsewhere for attacking talent before the league's transfer window closes on September 7.

WHAT NEXT FOR SALAH? Despite the mind-boggling money on offer, given Salah's status at Liverpool and the success he's had there over the years, you'd imagine the 31-year-old will be happy to remain on Merseyside for now. And if Klopp's side can mount a serious title challenge against Manchester City this campaign — as Virgil van Djik believes they can — he'll be extremely happy about the fact he's staying put.