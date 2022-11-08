MMA icon Conor McGregor wants to buy Liverpool and claims he has 'requested information' on matter

MMA fighter Conor McGregor said he wants to buy Liverpool amid reports the club is up for sale.

WHAT HAPPENED? The outspoken MMA star responded to a fan who had asked about the Anfield club, claiming he has reached out to Liverpool about a potential purchase.

Twitter

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McGregor does not have the financial means to purchase a club on his own, but he could theoretically join a partnership with other investors, just as other athletes have done. NBA player LeBron James, for example, has a stake in Liverpool owners' FSG.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? FSG have not officially put the club up for sale, at least not publicly, so prospective bidders must wait for them to make a final decision on their future in football before entering talks.