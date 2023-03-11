Roberto Firmino drawing intense MLS interest with St. Louis and LAFC pursuing Brazilian after Liverpool exit announcement

Liverpool star Roberto Firmino could be on his way to MLS as St Louis City and LAFC are interested in signing the attacker.

MLS side interested in Brazil international

Firmino can leave Liverpool as free agent

Could reunite with ex-Hoffenheim official

WHAT HAPPENED? Journalist Tom Bogert says that the expansion club are monitoring the Brazil international's situation at Anfield and could make a move for him this summer, with star-studded LAFC also in the picture.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Firmino, 31, will leave the Reds when his contract expires at the end of the season, having spent eight years with the Premier League side.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Firmino spent four years with Bundesliga club Hoffenheim before joining Liverpool in 2015. At the time, Lutz Pfannenstiel was the German team's head of scouting and he is now the sporting director at St. Louis City.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? After taking part in their defeat against Bournemouth on Saturday, Firmino will hope to bounce back when they meet Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday.