WHAT HAPPENED? Bouanga's coronation as Golden Boot winner was little more than a formality entering Decision Day, as he began the day with a three-goal lead over second-place Luciano Acosta. The LAFC star proceeded to score the opening goal in LAFC's season finale against the Vancouver Whitecaps, taking his total to 20 MLS goals on the season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bouanga has been among MLS' best, although Acosta seems likely to beat him to the MLS MVP award. Bouanga has been a key player since arriving with LAFC in August 2022 and helping lead them to the club's MLS Cup triumph last season.

DID YOU KNOW? Bouanga is the third LAFC star to claim the MLS Golden Boot in the club's short history, joining Carlos Vela, who has the MLS record of 34 goals, and Diego Rossi.

WHAT NEXT FOR LAFC? The reigning MLS Cup champions will face the Vancouver Whitecaps in their first playoff clash.