MLS Cup Playoffs: Scenarios and games remaining heading into Decision Day

GOAL takes a look at what's still left to play for in MLS.

The MLS playoff race will come down to the wire, with plenty left to decide in both conferences as we head towards Decision Day.

The final matches of the MLS season will be played on Sunday, October 8, and there will be several playoff places up for grabs on the final day as teams push to be in each conference's top 7.

A total of nine teams will be battling for five playoff spots, while several teams above them will jostle for seeding, and the home games that come with it.

But what's at stake heading into the final games of the MLS season? GOAL takes a look.

What are the current Eastern Conference standings?

Top 7 teams make the playoffs. X denotes teams that have already clinched a spot.

Place Team Points Games Played 1. Philadelphia Union - x 64 33 2. CF Montreal - x 62 33 3. NYCFC - x 52 33 4. New York Red Bulls - x 50 33 5. FC Cincinnati 46 33 6. Orlando City 45 32 7. Inter Miami 45 32 8. Columbus Crew 45 32 9. Charlotte FC 41 32 10. New England Revolution - eliminated 41 33 11. Atlanta United - eliminated 40 33 12. Chicago Fire - eliminated 38 33 13. Toronto FC - eliminated 34 33 14. D.C. United - eliminated 27 33

Which teams can still qualify in the Eastern Conference?

Heading into the final games of the MLS season, four teams have sealed playoff spots: the Philadelphia Union, CF Montreal, NYCFC and the New York Red Bulls.

The Union can seal homefield advantage throughout the Eastern Conference portion of the playoffs with a win on Decision Day, with Montreal just behind them in contention for that top spot. The two New York teams, meanwhile, are locked into the three or four seeds, each of which gets a home game, with the order determined by their last matches.

The New England Revolution, Atlanta United, the Chicago Fire, Toronto FC and D.C. United, meanwhile, have been eliminated from postseason contention.

A total of five teams, then, are left to fight for three spots, with four of those five having multiple games remaining.

FC Cincinnati currently sit fifth, having played one extra game, as they look ahead to a Decision Day clash with last-place D.C. United.

One point behind them are Inter Miami and Orlando City, who will meet on Wednesday night in each team's penultimate game. Following that, Miami will face CF Montreal in their season finale while Orlando take on the Columbus Crew, who are also on 45 points.

The Crew and Charlotte FC will face off on Wednesday, with the latter completing their season against the New York Red Bulls. If Charlotte fail to defeat the Crew on Wednesday, they will be eliminated from playoff contention.

Place Points Team Games Remaining 1. 64 Philadelphia Union - x Toronto FC (H) 2. 62 CF Montreal - x Inter Miami (A) 3. 52 NYCFC -x Atlanta United (A) 4. 50 New York Red Bulls -x Charlotte FC (H) 5. 46 FC Cincinnati D.C. United (A) 6. 45 Orlando City Inter Miami (A), Columbus Crew (H) 7. 45 Inter Miami Orlando City (H), CF Montreal (H) 8. 45 Columbus Crew Charlotte FC (A), Orlando City (A) 9. 41 Charlotte FC Columbus Crew (H), New York Red Bulls (A)

What are the current Western Conference standings?

Top 7 teams make the playoffs. X denotes teams that have already clinched a spot.

Place Team Points Games Played 1. LAFC - x 67 33 2. Austin FC - x 55 33 3. FC Dallas - x 50 33 4. LA Galaxy - x 47 33 5. Nashville SC - x 47 33 6. Portland Timbers 46 33 7. Minnesota United 45 33 8. Real Salt Lake 44 33 9. Vancouver Whitecaps 43 33 10. Colorado Rapids - eliminated 42 33 11. Seattle Sounders - eliminated 40 33 12. Sporting KC - eliminated 40 33 13. Houston Dynamo - eliminated 36 33 14. San Jose Earthquakes - eliminated 34 33

Which teams can still qualify in the Western Conference?

Los Angeles FC has already clinched the Supporters' Shield and, with it, homefield advantage throughout the playoffs and a bye through the first round.

Austin FC, meanwhile, has clinched a home game in Round One, but there's still plenty to shake out behind them. FC Dallas, the LA Galaxy and Nashville SC have all clinched, with four teams behind them battling for the final two playoff spots and seeding still up in the air.

The Portland Timbers and Minnesota United will go into Decision Day knowing that points against Real Salt Lake and the Vancouver Whitecaps, respectively, would be enough to get them in. Vancouver and RSL, meanwhile, will know that they'll need to win to clinch postseason spots.

The Colorado Rapids, Seattle Sounders, Sporting KC, the Houston Dynamo and the San Jose Earthquakes have been eliminated.