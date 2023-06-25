MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal 2023: Date, tickets, roster, where to watch & more

Everything one needs to know as Arsenal take on MLS All-Stars as a part of their 2023-24 pre-season campaign.

All eyes will be on the United States of America, as some of the biggest teams in Europe are set to travel to the country to take part in some pre-season friendlies ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

This includes Arsenal who are poised to take on some of the best players the U.S. has to offer, when they face MLS All-Stars in a friendly at Washington D.C. as a part of their preparation for next season.

"It’s great that we’re playing against the MLS All-Stars in Washington D.C. in July. Our US tour last summer was very good preparation for the season, and we’re looking forward to once again visiting our amazing supporters in the US. The match against the MLS All-Stars will be a good test ahead of the 2023-24 season," said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on the fixture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the clash between MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal.

When is MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal 2023? Date and kickoff time

Date: July 19, 2023 Kick-off: 7 pm GMT / 3pm ET Venue: Audi Field, Washington D.C.

The friendly game between the MLS All-Stars and Arsenal will take place on July 19, 2023. Kick-off is at 7 pm GMT (3 pm ET).

Where to buy MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal 2023 tickets?

For information regarding how and where to buy tickets for this game click here.

Where will MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal 2023 be played?

The match will be held at the Audi Field Stadium, in Washington, D.C. It is home to D.C. United in the MLS, and is also used by NWSL side Washington Spirit.

Where to watch MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal 2023 on TV?

If you can't make it to watch the game in person, don't worry because it will be available to stream live. The MLS All-stars game against Arsenal will be available to watch on the Apple TV app with an MLS Season Pass.

Who will manage MLS All-Stars against Arsenal?

MLS All-Stars will be managed by former Manchester United ace and current D.C. United manager Wayne Rooney. A constant nightmare for Arsenal's defence during his playing days, he will be looking forward to causing them trouble as a coach when they face off in July.

How will MLS All-Stars line up against Arsenal?

As of now, the MLS All-Stars lineup has not been confirmed, with the starting eleven to be decided through a fan vote.

There is heavy speculation that Inter Miami's marquee signing Lionel Messi could play a part for the side when they take on Arsenal.

When was the first MLS All-Stars game played?

The first ever MLS All-Stars game was played in 1996, when the best players of the East Coast and West Coast of the U.S. were divided into MLS East and MLS West, to take on one another in a friendly match.

Afterwards, the MLS All-Stars team was formed and they faced the U.S. men's national team in a friendly in 2002. Ever since they have often clashed with many European teams, including those from the Premier League.

MLS All-Stars' head-to-head record against Premier League teams

The MLS All-Stars have faced Premier League sides nine times in their past, winning five games and losing four fixtures.

Date Match 30/07/05 MLS All-Stars 4-1 Fulham 05/08/06 MLS All-Stars 1-0 Chelsea 24/07/08 MLS All-Stars 3-2 West Ham United 29/07/09 MLS All-Stars 1-1 Everton (Everton won 4-3 on penalties) 28/07/10 MLS All-Stars 2-5 Manchester United 27/07/11 MLS All-Stars 0-4 Manchester United 25/07/12 MLS All-Stars 3-2 Chelsea 29/07/15 MLS All-Stars 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur 28/07/16 MLS All-Stars 1-2 Arsenal

MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal head-to-head record

The two sides have only met once back in 2016, with Arsenal securing a 2-1 win.