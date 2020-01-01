'Mind-blowing' Martial urged to build on best goalscoring run in three years

The France striker has now scored in three straight games but his manager says he still wants more from the former Monaco star

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has conceded he has found it necessary to criticise forward Anthony Martial, but thinks it is paying off.

The international striker scored his team’s second goal i n their 3-0 win over Watford with a cheeky dink over Hornets goalkeeper Ben Foster.

The win takes United up to fifth in the table, and a possible qualification spot.

More teams

Martial has now scored in his last three games - the first time he has done so since September 2017.

And Solskjaer acknowledged that the 24-year-old had enjoyed a productive week, but said he needed to turn in such performances with more consistency.

"He has his critics, I am one of them, demanding stuff,” Solskjaer told a press conference.

“He's had a great week. Today the mind-blowing skills. I want more from him and I'll keep at him."

With currently being banned from European competition for the next two seasons, fifth place may be enough to secure Champions League football next campaign.

Luke Shaw, another to have impressed in recent weeks, insists the Red Devils are determined to return to Europe's top table, where he believes they belong.

The full-back still thinks overhauling fourth-placed , currently three points clear of the Red Devils, is the safest route to qualification.

“We got what we needed and that was three points. Let’s keep pushing,” he told Sky Sports . “The most important thing is we closed the gap to Chelsea.

“This club is known for playing in the big competitions. We all miss the Champions League nights so much, that is what we want next season. We need to fight and earn it.”

United did themselves a huge favour with their 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Monday, putting them in striking distance of Chelsea, but they face a tough run of games in the near future.

Their next three Premier League games are against a resurgent , bitter rivals Manchester City and sixth-placed , with a second-leg tie with and an clash with also on the horizon.