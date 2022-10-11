AC Milan vs Chelsea: Lineups and LIVE updates

A mouth-watering encounter Chelsea and Milan might decide the fate of Group E in the Champions League.

After a morale-boosting 3-0 win in the UEFA Champions League against AC Milan at the Stamford Bridge, Chelsea visit San Siro for the reverse fixture in a bid to amplify their chances of progressing to the Round of 16.

The 3-0 loss was a humbling one for AC Milan last week, but they bounced back to winning ways with a composed 2-0 victory against Juventus in Serie A.

Chelsea, meanwhile, built on their Champions League victory with a 3-0 win over Wolves as new manager Graham Potter continues the Blues' resurrection.

AC Milan vs Chelsea confirmed lineups

AC Milan XI (4-2-3-1): Tatarasanu; Gabbia, Kalulu, Tomori, Theo; Tonali, Bennacer; Krunic, Brahim, Leao; Giroud

Chelsea XI (3-5-2): Kepa; Chalobah, T. Silva, Koulibaly; James, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Chilwell; Sterling, Aubameyang

AC Milan vs Chelsea LIVE updates

AC Milan and Chelsea's upcoming fixtures

AC Milan, who sit in fifth place in the Serie A table just 3 points off the top, will travel to Verona on Sunday night, 16th October.

Chelsea, who have breached the top four of the Premier League, have 16 points after 8 games. They visit Aston Villa on Sunday.

