Milan eyeing short-term deal for Chelsea stopper Mendy amid Maignan injury woes

AC Milan are considering a short-term swoop for Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy given the recent injury issues of Mike Maignan.

Maignan suffering with calf problem

Mendy struggled for game time under Potter

Milan could make short-term approach

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Maignan only signed for Milan in July 2021 but has been struggling with a calf issue since early October, which could keep the 'keeper out until at least mid January. As a result, the Rossoneri are in the market for a replacement, with Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Sportiello first mooted. However, journalist Gianluca di Marzio reported for Corriere della Sera that their new target may be Chelsea's Mendy.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: That's because the Italian side are looking for a 'keeper of first-team standard that they can land on a budget to fix their short-term problem. Mendy, who featured in every game at the World Cup for Senegal, is reportedly liked by Milan, and would be their favoured option as stand-in goalkeeper.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Despite making nine Premier League appearances for the Blues already this season, many of these came during the foot injury to Kepa Arrizabalaga, whom new manager Graham Potter appears to favour between the sticks and who started on Chelsea's Premier League return against Bournemouth. With his first-team prospects uncertain, Mendy could look for a January move, with Milan waiting in the wings.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Mendy is suffering with a knock of his own, with Potter suggesting that he is a doubt for Chelsea's Premier League meeting with Nottingham Forest on New Year's Day.