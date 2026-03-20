Milan: Modric is the player with the most minutes played – what does the future hold?

Luka Modrić is the outfield player at Milan with the most minutes played (2,366) in this Serie A season. The 37-year-old hasn’t clocked up this many minutes in a single league campaign for five seasons – not since 2020/21 (2,743 minutes in that instance). This is according to Opta.





THE FUTURE - What does the future hold for the Croatian? As things stand, no one has an answer. Or rather, one person does: only him, but perhaps not even he knows. The former Real Madrid man has just two priorities at the moment: to finish this first season at Milan and in Italy on a high note, and then to focus on the World Cup with Croatia. Whether or not he stays at Milan could be decided on two occasions: between the end of the league season and the start of the World Cup, or at the end of Croatia’s campaign in the United States.