Milan confirm Gattuso departure as manager by mutual consent

The club also confirmed that Leonardo has resigned after just a single season as sporting director

have confirmed that Gennaro Gattuso has left his position as manager by mutual consent.

Gattuso has been in charge since November 2017 and departs after failing to lead the club to a spot for next season, with Milan finishing in fifth place in in 2018-19.

The 41-year-old admitted he was considering his future on Sunday after Milan ended their season with a 3-2 victory at , with the win not enough to leapfrog rivals or for a place in the Champions League.

"AC Milan wishes to thank Gennaro Gattuso for his leadership during the last 18 months," a statement on the club website read.

"A true legend of the Rossoneri, Gennaro stepped into the role during what was a difficult period for the club and has performed admirably, securing the club's highest league points total since 2012-13."

Gattuso himself had confirmed his departure earlier on Tuesday, saying he is walking away despite having two years remaining on his contract.

"I have had the privilege to get to know Rino Gattuso over the past six months since my arrival at the club," club CEO Ivan Gazidis said in a statement.

"Rino has given everything to our efforts this season, and has worked tirelessly, always taking full responsibility, putting the club above every other consideration.

"I want to say from the bottom of our hearts, thank you Rino".

boss Leonardo Jardim and manager Simone Inzaghi have been linked with with the now-vacant managerial position at San Siro.

In addition to Gattuso's exit, Milan also confirmed that sporting director Leonardo is leaving the club after just one season at the helm.

"Leonardo joined AC Milan in its hour of need a few short weeks before the closing of the summer transfer window," Gazidis said.

"Under very difficult circumstances he put his heart and soul into addressing a highly complicated situation and transmitting his energy and his ambition to the team.

"I am very grateful to Leonardo for everything he has contributed to our great club and wish him well in his future endeavours."

The Brazilian has been linked with a move back to , where he previously served as the club's director of football.