Milan: all the figures behind the Kostic signing

Matteo Moretto, a journalist and transfer market expert, had this to say about Milan’s new signing, Andrej Kostic.





“An interesting signing, particularly with a view to the future. Negotiations began in December 2025, with Milan already sending initial offers to Partizan Belgrade, the Rossoneri intent on not spending more than €5 million plus bonuses. In the end, the deal didn’t go through straight away, but on the final day of the recent January transfer window, there was a positive surge in talks between the two clubs, with Milan confident of making a fresh bid and securing the player. From February onwards came the final push and the conclusion of the deal. Kostic is already in Milan and has already undergone his medical.”





"The figures involved are: €3.5 million as a fixed fee to Partizan plus bonuses, plus a percentage of any future resale. The player was born in 2007; he is young but not very young, as he has already made appearances and recorded good stats with the first team, and has already played in the Conference League and the Europa League. He is a forward already accustomed to certain types of competition. Milan’s plan, however, is to have him shuttle between the First Team and Milan Futuro."



