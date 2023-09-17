Mikel Arteta reveals in-game goalkeeper rotation plan as Arsenal boss defends decision to start David Raya over Aaron Ramsdale against Everton

Mikel Arteta revealed his mid-game goalkeeper rotation plan as he defended the decision to start David Raya over Aaron Ramsdale against Everton.

Raya handed start over Ramsdale

Arteta defended his decision

Could change keeper mid-game in future

WHAT HAPPENED? The Arsenal manager surprisingly picked loan signing Raya over Ramsdale during his side's 1-0 win at Goodison Park courtesy of a second-half strike from Leandro Trossard. The England keeper had kept just one clean sheet in the previous four Premier League matches this season and it was speculated before the game that he might drop down the pecking order. Indeed, Raya was given the nod ahead of Ramsdale which further fuelled speculations that the Spaniard is the preferred keeper from now on.

However, Arteta dismissed suggestions that Raya is the new No. 1 choice and pointed out that he had picked Fabio Vieira over Kai Havertz and even chose to continue with Eddie Nketiah in attack leaving Gabriel Jesus on the bench.

WHAT THEY SAID: “The same rationale about why Fabio (Vieira) played here or Eddie (Nketiah) or Gabriel Jesus," Arteta told the reporters.

"I haven’t had a single question on why Gabriel Jesus didn’t start. He has won more trophies than anybody else, including me, in that dressing room. I cannot have two players in each position and not play them. David has tremendous qualities, like Aaron has, like Karl (Hein) has and we have to use them" he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arteta went on to further elaborate on his thoughts and suggested that in the future he might replace his starting goalkeeper with another from the bench. He even revealed his regrets about not having the "courage" to take these tough calls earlier in his career.

“I am a really young manager and I have only been in the job for three and a half years and I have few regrets about what we have done. One of them is that on two occasions I felt after 60 minutes and 85 minutes in two games in this period, to change the keeper in that moment and I didn’t do it," he stated.

“I didn’t have the courage to do it. But I am able to take a winger or a striker and put a central defender back and go to a back five to hold that result. And we drew those games and I was so unhappy and someone is going to do it and maybe it (the reaction) will be, ‘Oh! That is strange. Why?’ Why not? Tell me why not. You have all the qualities of another goalkeeper and if you want to do something to change the momentum, do it. It is a regret that I have and my feeling is to get everyone engaged in the team. They have to play regardless of the competition. Do it. That is my message.”

WHAT NEXT? Arteta will now shift his focus to the Champions League fixture against PSV on Wednesday evening and it remains to be seen whether he picks Raya or Ramsdale to start between the sticks.