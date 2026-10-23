Mike Maignan issues heartfelt apology to AC Milan fans following red card dismissal against Bournemouth

Share Follow GOAL on Google

AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan has addressed the controversial incident that saw him sent off during the Rossoneri's recent European trip to Bournemouth. The French international expressed deep regret over the red card, admitting that his actions did not represent the standards he sets for himself as a leader.

Advertisement

Maignan expresses regret over dismissal

The morning after a disappointing European night on the English coast has brought a moment of reflection for Milan's number one. Maignan found himself at the centre of a storm after being dismissed just 27 minutes into the clash against Bournemouth. The goalkeeper was shown a straight red card following a physical altercation where he placed a hand in an opponent's face, a decision that forced the Italian giants to play the vast majority of the contest with only ten men on the pitch.

Following a difficult night for the squad, the 31-year-old shot-stopper took to social media to clarify his actions and offer an apology to the Milan faithful. "My gesture was not intentional. Like all goalkeepers and as in every match, I wanted to make space in my box. Unfortunately, I set a bad example, especially for the young spectators watching us," Maignan wrote on his official social media channel, as quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Captain defends his character

Getty Images

Beyond the immediate apology for the foul, Maignan was also eager to defend his reputation within the club. The former Lille man has grown into a vital leader for the Rossoneri since his arrival at San Siro, and he was quick to point out that his relationship with the coaching staff and his fellow players remains strong despite the momentary lapse in judgment that cost them dearly against their English opponents.

"The club, the staff and my teammates know what kind of person and captain I am. They know my intentions and abandoning them was not what I wanted. As for the rest, we are used to the interpretations made by certain people and certain media," the goalkeeper added.

Advertisement Advertisement

Furious Maignan storms team bus

The atmosphere following the final whistle was reportedly frosty, with Maignan appearing visibly shaken by the evening's events. The goalkeeper was so frustrated by the decision and the team's performance that he was among the first to leave the stadium facilities. This immediate departure highlights the emotional weight of the defeat on one of the squad's most influential senior figures.

Related Topics

Following the red card, the goalkeeper leaves the dressing room quickly to wait for his teammates on the team bus, signaling his deep disappointment. Such a gesture often indicates a player struggling to process a high-profile mistake or a perceived injustice.

Amorim faces attacking selection dilemmas

Getty Images

While the focus remains on Maignan's disciplinary issues, Milan are also dealing with significant fitness concerns ahead of their next Serie A fixture. The squad is preparing for a trip to Udine, where Ruben Amorim will need to find solutions for a strike force that looked blunt during the European defeat. The tactical setup for the weekend could look very different depending on the availability of key personnel who missed the trip to England.

Advertisement

One major boost for the Rossoneri is the potential return of Goncalo Ramos, who has resumed full training after a calf scare. The Portuguese forward has been in fine form recently, scoring against both Salzburg and Atalanta. His presence would alleviate the pressure on young Francesco Camarda, who has struggled to make an impact when called upon by the first team recently.