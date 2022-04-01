Mexico's route to the World Cup final: How El Tri can go all the way in Qatar 2022

Mexico are World Cup tournament regulars and will be looking to create a piece of national team history at Qatar 2022.

El Tri's only previous appearances in the quarter-finals came when they hosted the tournament in 1970 and 1986, and they are yet to get beyond the last-16 stage in a World Cup on overseas soil.

What will Mexico need to do to become world champions for the first time? GOAL takes a look at Mexico's potential routes to the final, which takes place in Qatar on December 18.

Group Stage

Opponent Date Venue Poland November 22 Argentina November 26 Saudi Arabia November 30

Last 16

If Mexico finish as winners in Group C, then they will face the runners-up from Group D, which contains France, UAE/Australia/Peru, Denmark and Tunisia.

If Mexico finish as runners-up in Group C, then they will meet the winners of Group D.

Quarter-final

If El Tri make it to the last eight, they will meet a team from either Group A or Group B, pairing them with Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands, England, Iran, United States or Wales/Scotland/Ukraine.

Semi-final

The semi-finals will pair them with a team from either Group E - Spain, New Zealand/Costa Rica, Germany or Japan, F - Belgium, Canada, Morocco or Croatia, G - Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland or Cameroon, or H - Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay or South Korea.

Final

Make it to the final and Mexico could face any team depending on which route they take from the group stage.

How far do you think Mexico will go in the World Cup?