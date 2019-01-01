Messi nets stunning free-kick for 600th Barcelona goal
Lionel Messi has reached another milestone in his legendary career, hitting his 600th goal for Barcelona with a wonderful free kick strike against Liverpool in their Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday.
Messi scored number 599 earlier in the match, pouncing first on a rebound from a Luis Suarez shot and walking the ball in, before curling home a lovely strike for his 600th moments later.
