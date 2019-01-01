Messi nets stunning free-kick for 600th Barcelona goal

The Argentine has reached another milestone, with his fine free kick against Liverpool in the Champions League taking him to 600 strikes for the club

Lionel Messi has reached another milestone in his legendary career, hitting his 600th goal for with a wonderful free kick strike against in their semi-final first leg on Wednesday.

Messi scored number 599 earlier in the match, pouncing first on a rebound from a Luis Suarez shot and walking the ball in, before curling home a lovely strike for his 600th moments later.

More to follow...