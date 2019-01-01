Live Scores
Barcelona

Messi nets stunning free-kick for 600th Barcelona goal

Comments()
Getty Images
The Argentine has reached another milestone, with his fine free kick against Liverpool in the Champions League taking him to 600 strikes for the club

Lionel Messi has reached another milestone in his legendary career, hitting his 600th goal for Barcelona with a wonderful free kick strike against Liverpool in their Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday.

Messi scored number 599 earlier in the match, pouncing first on a rebound from a Luis Suarez shot and walking the ball in, before curling home a lovely strike for his 600th moments later. 

More to follow...

Close