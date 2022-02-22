Lionel Messi is "looking forward" to continuing playing with Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain and considers the Real Madrid-linked striker to be among "the best" in the business.

After a stellar 21-year career at Camp Nou, Messi left Barcelona at the end of his contract last summer amid the club's financial crisis and joined PSG on a free transfer.

The Argentine was pleased to reunite with former Blaugrana star Neymar and international team-mate Angel Di Maria at Parc des Princes, and is also grateful to now be working alongside Mbappe.

PSG are struggling to tie Mbappe down to a contract extension, and GOAL has confirmed that Real Madrid are confident of signing the 23-year-old on a free transfer in the summer.

Messi has hinted he is hoping to play with Mbappe beyond this season, though, telling the club's official website: "Di Maria, Ney, I already know them from the national team and Ney in the past. At Barcelona we played together. Kylian, I didn’t know him on or off the field.

"Little by little we are getting to know each other much better and above all getting to know each other on the field, to see how we feel comfortable with each other.

"Obviously it is very nice to be on the field with the best. I was lucky enough to do it for a long time at Barcelona, to have the good fortune of always playing with the best, and now it is my turn to do it Paris as well. So I’m happy and looking forward to continuing doing this."

Messi has not been as prolific with PSG as he was throughout his time at Barca, scoring just nine goals in his first 22 games in all competitions.

However, the 34-year-old has also contributed nine assists, including several for Mbappe, who has been in red hot form in front of goal for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

The World Cup winner has 22 goals from 33 appearances so far this term, including a stunning winning goal against Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Mbappe was on the scoresheet again after being teed up by Messi in PSG's 3-1 loss at Nantes on Saturday.

