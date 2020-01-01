Messi brilliance helps Barcelona move on from week of turmoil

Recriminations over 'Barcagate' and the signing of Martin Braithwaite meant locals were unhappy with the president and board but Messi quelled dissent

They say football is an escape from the real world and if there’s one player who can help you disconnect more than any other it is talisman Lionel Messi.

The Catalans hosted on Saturday at the end of a rough week, reeling from the fallout of the social media scandal labelled ‘Barcagate’, and being battered in the media both at home and abroad for snatching Leganes striker Martin Braithwaite, leaving the Madrid minnows stricken.

Barcelona fans showed their anger at the board by waving white handkerchiefs and chanted for president Josep Maria Bartomeu to resign, in a stormy opening few minutes, while Eibar had Sergio Enrich’s goal disallowed for offside.

Then Messi took control with a casual and brilliant first-half hat-trick, the perfect sedative for Camp Nou. He added a fourth at the death in Barcelona’s 5-0 win, taking them top of for the time being at least, ahead of by a point before Los Blancos play at .

The Argentine star broke the deadlock after 14 minutes with a brilliant individual goal, nutmegging defender Anaitz Arbilla, holding off another defender and dinking home.

That ended Messi’s personal drought of four matches without scoring - the longest he’s gone in the league without a goal since the 2013-14 season - although he had racked up six assists since he last netted.

And more importantly for Barcelona, it helped them start to move forward after the turmoil of the past few days. On Tuesday they travel to in the and the chaos the club has been living in cannot be allowed to spoil their chances of European success.

The social media story - allegations that Barcelona’s board were paying a company to lambast their critics including Messi and Gerard Pique - is not over. Barca deny all allegations and Bartomeu said they are analysing what happened.

Messi himself said he’ll wait and see what the evidence says. But it’s important for the team, and for him, to get on with the task at hand.

They did against Eibar, with Quique Setien selecting Arturo Vidal on the left wing, Antoine Griezmann on the right and Messi in between, with Braithwaite warming the bench. He might be spending a lot of time there.

Barcelona, despite their emphatic triumph, still aren’t playing particularly fluidly under Quique Setien, but having Messi is a good way to mask your problems.

The skipper added a superb second after good work by Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal, cutting through the defence and slotting home after 37 minutes.

He completed his treble three minutes later, trying to set up Antoine Griezmann, who was robbed, but slamming home the loose ball.

Braithwaite warmed up at half-time, his first taste of a bustling Camp Nou. The Danish international, Barcelona’s ‘emergency’ signing was presented on Thursday night with no public attendance allowed, in deathly silence bar the clicks and flashes of a handful of photographers present.

“Braithwaite Ballon d’Or,” joked one reporter.

No, but Messi might get one if Barcelona can maintain their La Liga and Champions League charges. While relegation-battling are now in more of an emergency than Barcelona were - as if a club with Messi could be - Braithwaite could prove useful in the weeks ahead.

The striker replaced Antoine Griezmann for the final 20 minutes, letting the forward rest for Tuesday’s Champions League showdown with Napoli at the San Paolo. He was cheered by the fans surprisingly raucously.

If there was a hint of irony it disappeared when he crossed for Messi to add the fourth, three minutes from time, and his effort was parried into Arthur’s path for number five. This was the best way for Barcelona to turn the page.