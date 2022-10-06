Messi Barcelona homecoming talked up by Romeu as vice-president insists 'we know how to make miracles happen'

Soham Mukherjee|
Messi Benfica arms 2022-23Getty Images
L. MessiBarcelonaPSGLigue 1Primera DivisiónTransfers

Barcelona vice-president Eduard Romeu has insisted they ''know how to make miracles happen'' while discussing a potential homecoming for Lionel Messi.

  • Barca must sort finances to pave Messi's return
  • Confident that the deal can be completed
  • Messi runs out of contract with PSG in 2023

WHAT HAPPENED? The top-ranking Barcelona official is confident that Messi can be lured back to Camp Nou from Paris Saint-Germain if the club manages to work out a viable financial solution. Romeu has previously mentioned the possibility of re-signing the Argentine skipper as a free agent when his PSG contract expires in June, 2021.

WHAT THEY SAID: "If the club want (to bring him back), we will get to work on (the financial side of the deal). We know how to make miracles happen. The doors are always open for Messi," Romeu told a press conference.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi had to leave Barcelona in 2021 as the Catalan club could not afford to cover his wages amid their financial struggles. However, the club has since activated a number of economic levers to raise funds, and could be in a position to try and bring the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner back next summer.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Lionel Messi Barcelona 2017-18Getty Images
Lionel Messi Barcelona 2021Getty Images
Lionel Messi Benfica PSG Ligue des championsGetty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The forward, who will not make a final decision on his future until the end of the season, will return to action against Reims in Ligue 1 on Sunday with PSG.

