World Cup 2026 Atlanta Tickets Guide: Mercedes-Benz Stadium schedule, last-minute tickets and seats

Atlanta bids welcome to the world’s elite soccer players this summer, and the Georgia capital is in a frenzy. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is located in the downtown area of the city, is hosting a total of eight matches during the 2026 World Cup tournament, including two of Spain’s group clashes and one of the semi-finals.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is one of 16 venues across the United States, Canada, and Mexico that will be hosting World Cup matches during June and July, with 48 teams battling it out for the biggest prize in soccer.

For sponsorship reasons, the venue will be referred to as ‘Atlanta Stadium’ during the World Cup.

Whether you're planning to attend a match or simply want to explore the venue while in town, GOAL has everything you need to know for a smooth and memorable experience.

Which World Cup 2026 games are at Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

Date Fixture Venue/Location Tickets Mon Jun 15 Spain vs Cape Verde (12pm ET) Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) Tickets Thu Jun 18 Czech Republic vs South Africa (12pm ET) Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) Tickets Sun Jun 21 Spain vs Saudi Arabia (12pm ET) Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) Tickets Wed Jun 24 Morocco vs Haiti (6pm ET) Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) Tickets Sat Jun 27 DR Congo vs Uzbekistan (7.30pm ET) Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) Tickets Wed Jul 1 Round of 32: Winner Grp L vs 3rd Group E/H/I/J/K (12pm ET) Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) Tickets Tue Jul 7 Round of 16: TBC vs TBC (12pm ET) Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) Tickets Wed Jul 15 Semi-Final: TBC vs TBC (3pm ET) Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) Tickets

Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host a total of eight matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This includes five group-stage games, one tie in the Round of 32, one in the Round of 16, and a semi-final.

The multi-purpose stadium may have only opened in 2017, but it has staged a range of major sporting and entertainment events. As well as regular NFL & MLS games, it held Super Bowl LIII in 2019 and some of the world’s biggest music artists have played concerts there.

How to buy Atlanta World Cup Tickets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub . These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium overview

World Cup Capacity 75,000 Year opened 2017 Regular Tenant(s) Atlanta Falcons (NFL), Atlanta United FC (MLS) Address 1414 Andrew Young International Blvd NW Atlanta, GA 30303, USA Tickets Tickets

What is the Mercedes-Benz Stadium World Cup seat map?

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium World Cup seat map features a three-tier bowl layout optimized for soccer. It is categorised into standard 100, 200, and 300 levels alongside premium field-level suites. The breakdown is as follows:

100 Level (Lower Bowl) : The lowest rows offer the closest proximity to the pitch, though the mid-to-high rows of this tier provide a more comprehensive view of the action.

200 Level (Club & Mid Bowl) : This tier hosts premium amenities, including the AMG Lounge and Truist Club, located directly along the midfield lines.

300 Level (Upper Bowl) : Sections 301 to 350 span the highest ring of the stadium. While further from the action, these rows provide the most affordable ticket categories (such as Category 4) and offer clear lines of sight due to the steep inclination of the stands.

History of Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened in 2017 as a replacement for the Georgia Dome and the NFL's Atlanta Falcons and MLS’s Atlanta United FC have been regular tenants at the venue since then.

Several events formerly held at the Georgia Dome moved to Mercedes-Benz Stadium following its completion, including multiple college football events, such as the SEC football championship game, the Peach Bowl, and the College Football Playoff National Championship (2018, 2025).

Following on from hosting Atlanta's first Super Bowl in almost twenty years in 2019, Mercedes-Benz Stadium is set to stage the biggest showpiece in football once again in 2028 (Super Bowl LXII).

It's no surprise that Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be hosting eight matches during the 2026 World Cup, as it has become a renowned soccer spot. Numerous matches from the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup took place there, along with a couple of fixtures during the 2024 Copa America.

Which teams play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is currently home to the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United FC of MLS fame.

Team League Atlanta Falcons NFL Atlanta United FC MLS

How to get to Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Public transport

The best and most stress-free method to get to Mercedes-Benz Stadium by public transport, during the World Cup, is to use the city's rapid rail system, MARTA. The stadium sits directly in downtown Atlanta, making it incredibly accessible by train. On World Cup match days, MARTA will run high-capacity trains every five minutes to handle the massive soccer crowds.



A single standard one-way fare is $2.50, so a round-trip is $5. MARTA features the upgraded Better Breeze fare system, which allows you to completely skip the station vending machine lines. You can tap-to-pay directly at the faregates, using any contactless bank card or a mobile wallet.

By car

If you're looking to travel by car to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, you must pre-purchase an official parking pass online at JustPark. Driving directly to the stadium area without a pre-booked parking pass is strongly discouraged, as you will be turned away at the strict FIFA security perimeter.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is located at 1414 Andrew Young International Blvd NW Atlanta, GA 30303. It's worth avoiding Northside Drive and Centennial Olympic Park Drive, if possible. These main thoroughfares experience severe traffic bottlenecks and are heavily blocked off for security perimeters and fan zones.

Guided tours for Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Official World Cup Tours are operating at Mercedes-Benz Stadium until July 14. This is a limited-time, tournament-specific experience, providing behind-the-scenes access to the transformed venue.



The expert-guided tours last 60-90 minutes and take you directly inside the World Cup media zones, player locker rooms and premium club areas. You will also have access too iconic pitch-level viewpoints.



Tickets must be purchased in advance online with standard prices starting from $55.

Places to eat and drink near Mercedes-Benz Stadium

There are establishments to suit all World Cup fans' tastes close to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, including a mix of vibrant sports bars, local craft breweries and historic Southern restaurants.

Because the area will be incredibly busy on match days, choosing spots based on their proximity and fan atmosphere is essential.

Wild Leap Atlanta is a massive, multi-level taproom, situated just steps from the stadium. It is one of the most popular game-day destinations, boasting a huge outdoor patio and fire pits.

Located slightly north of the stadium, in the Centennial Park District, is Twin Smokers. It's ideal for large groups looking for quick counter-service barbecue food before heading to the match.

If you want to save money and avoid the street crowds, Mercedes-Benz Stadium is famous for its fan-first pricing. Inside the stadium gates, hot dogs, pretzels, and sodas are famously inexpensive ($2–$5).



