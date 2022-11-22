Memphis Depay addresses transfer talk & admits Barcelona struggles 'haven't been easy mentally'

Memphis Depay opened up about his tough start to the season at Barcelona as he looks to make an impact with the Netherlands at the World Cup.

Memphis hasn't played for Barcelona since September

Admitted start to campaign has been mentally tough

Played 30 minutes in World Cup opener

WHAT HAPPENED? Memphis has endured a difficult start to the club season amid injury problems. However, he made a 28-minute cameo for the Netherlands as they overcame Senegal 2-0 in their World Cup opener.

WHAT HE SAID: “I am very happy to play again," Memphis told reporters. "I have needed a long time to reappear. It hasn't been easy mentally, but I've worked hard to get there and I've played half an hour. It's a step. It's incredible to play football again.

"We have a good team that can prove things. I don't want to think about the past, I'm focused on the World Cup. I also don't want to think beyond this competition. I don't know what will happen after the World Cup."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Memphis' shot, albeit tame, forced Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy into a mistake which led to the Netherlands' second goal on Monday night. The attacker has struggled to find much form in the last 18 months but will be hoping his fortunes change in the comings days and he can help his nation to World Cup success.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MEMPHIS? The Netherlands play Ecuador on November 25 and the forward will be hoping to be fit enough to start. Both teams won their opening game 2-0, making the fixture massively important as it could dictate the shape of the group.