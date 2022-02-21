'Proper game' - McTominay shows off battle scars after Man Utd beat rivals Leeds in Premier League clash

Scott McTominay showed off his battle scars after Manchester United's thrilling win over rivals Leeds, which he labelled a "proper game".

United boosted their chances of finishing in the Premier League top four by beating Leeds 4-2 at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Fred and Anthony Elanga gave Ralf Rangnick's side all three points as they battled through extreme weather conditions and silenced the passionate home crowd.

What has been said?

McTominay played the full 90 minutes of the derby clash and was in the thick of the action right from the first whistle.

The 25-year-old picked up a yellow card, but was also on the wrong end of a number of late challenges.

He took to social media after the game to post pictures of a memorable occasion, including a series of cuts that had been left around his ankle with the caption: "Leeds away - a proper game".

