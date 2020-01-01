McBride appointed USMNT general manager

The former American star has been named into the role following Earnie Stewart's rise to the sporting director position

Brian McBride has been named as the new U.S. men's national team general manager as the former forward will now work alongside Earnie Stewart after the latter was promoted to sporting director of the entire U.S program.

McBride is set to begin in the new role immediately as he will Gregg Berhalter and the rest of the staff and players at the annual January Camp.

As part of the new role, McBride will "oversee the development and management of the player pool, build and guide the culture within the Men’s National Team environment, manage relationships with clubs and represent the on the global stage", according to U.S. Soccer.

“I am incredibly honored to once again represent the National Team and the U.S. Soccer Federation,” McBride said in a statement. “It’s critically important for everyone to understand the privilege and pride that goes with wearing the jersey, and I’m excited about the opportunity to build relationships with players and clubs that align with the philosophy and values of U.S. Soccer.

"In this position, part of my job is to work alongside Gregg and his staff in fostering a growth mentality for the USMNT and to help Earnie ensure that this mindset is present in all of our Youth National Teams. I look forward to working with Earnie and Kate Markgraf to continue the progress we have made in the last two decades.”

Stewart worked alongside USWNT GM Kate Markgraf throughout the interviewing process, selecting McBride after interview over 20 candidates from both the U.S. and abroad.

"We are thrilled to have Brian McBride assume the role as general manager of the U.S. Men’s National Team," Stewart said.

"Through his impressive career as a three-time World Cup veteran and at clubs in , and the United States, he has earned the respect of his peers around the world.

"The hard-earned reputation will allow him to forge important relationships both internationally and here at home, and his understanding of the game and what it takes to succeed at the highest levels will be invaluable to our player pool and our staff."

McBride earned 95 caps for the USMNT between 1993 and 2006, scoring 30 goals and participating in three World Cups: 1998 , 2002 - and 2006 Germany.

He made a name for himself abroad after signing for English Premier League side in 2004, where he went on to score 33 goals in 140 league appearances and won the club's player of the year award in 2005 and 2006.

McBride started his career for minor league side Milwaukee Rampage before taking a chance to move abroad with club as 22-year-old.

After failing to get going in Germany, he returned to the U.S for the inaugural season with the in 1996, and scored an impressive 62 goals in 163 appearances.

Following loan spells at and , Fulham signed McBride and he eventually rose through the ranks at the club to be named captain in 2007.

He left Fulham at the end of the 2008 season and finished his career in the MLS with the .