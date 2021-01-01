'I am the first happy guy' - Mbappe pressed on PSG future after Coupe de France win

The attacker helped his side earn a 2-0 victory over his former club Monaco on Wednesday

Kylian Mbappe said he was the happiest person at Paris Saint-Germain following their 2-0 win over Monaco in the Coupe de France final on Wednesday, but he stopped short of committing his future to the club when asked after the match.

The French forward, who has been linked with a summer transfer, scored PSG's second goal of the night after Mauro Icardi had opened the scoring in the 19th minute. He claimed the most important thing was to enjoy the victory rather than discuss what might happen after the season.

Despite team-mate Neymar extending his contract earlier this month, Mbappe has yet to sign a new deal. The delay has intensified speculation about whether he will eventually push for a move to Spain or England, where the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City are said to be keen on acquiring him.

What has Mbappe said?

"You have to enjoy the title, that's the most important thing," said Mbappe to France 2 when asked about next year. "Look at all the people who are happy! This is the most important thing and I am the first happy guy.

"We work every day to have this type of emotion, reward and recognition. It’s the work of a whole group, a whole staff who work every day for us, for the club and of course the supporters who could not be there. We think about them a lot and this title is for them.

"When you play for Paris Saint-Germain, one of the best clubs in the world, the biggest club in the country, every title counts to go down in history. Plus it's a young club, we want to be part of this history and it's a great stage today."

Florenzi makes Mbappe comment

After the match, PSG full-back Alessandro Florenzi told Eurosport how much Mbappe means to the squad.

"We believe in Mbappe," he said. "He is one of the best players in the world. We hope he will keep us happy for a long time."

