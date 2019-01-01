Maxwel Cornet's double helps Lyon end season on a high

The Cote d'Ivoire international maintained his fine goalscoring form as the Kids ended their season with a win

Maxwel Cornet scored two goals as staged a late comeback to defeat 3-2 in their final game of the season.

Prior to Friday's game at Stade des Costieres, Cornet has been impressive in front of goal having scored four goals in his last four league outings.

The Ivorian forward opened the scoring in the sixth minute but Nimes fought back to grab a 2-1 lead in the first half.

Towards the end of the encounter, Cornet inspired the Kids' comeback with his second effort of the night in the 89th minute before Tanguy Ndombele scored the match-winning goal in the stoppage time.

Article continues below

The victory ensured Lyon finish their 2018-19 campaign in third place with 72 points after 28 games. They also secured progress to the qualification round of next season's Uefa .

Following the end of the Ligue 1 season, Cornet will hope to replicate his form for at the 2019 in .

The West African country are up against , and Namibia in Group D.