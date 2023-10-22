Mauricio Pochettino to be handed 'total control' of Chelsea's transfer dealings by owner Todd Boehly

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has been handed total authority over the club's transfer dealings by owner Todd Boehly.

Pochettino handed control over transfers

Chalobah to be axed in January

Will reinvest in defence

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Mirror, the Argentine has now been handed sole authority over the Blues' recruitment, with the club set to dip into the market again this winter.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Pochettino now having complete control over operations, it is anticipated that he will approve Trevoh Chalobah's exit this winter. It's understood that the money from that sale could be reinvested in the Blues backline.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will now face off against Brentford on October 28 after surrendering a two-goal lead against Arsenal last on on Sunday.