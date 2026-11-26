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Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino has addressed the growing scrutiny surrounding goalkeeper Senne Lammens following a series of high-profile blunders. The Belgian international endured a difficult night in the Champions League against Sporting, leaving fans questioning whether a change is needed ahead of this weekend's clash with Brentford.

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Lammens endures Champions League nightmare in Lisbon

United let victory slip through their fingers in Portugal after a chaotic European draw. Bruno Fernandes struck twice for the visitors, only for Suarez to reply with a brace of his own, while a late own goal from Sporting goalkeeper Kaique Pereira was chalked off for a foul on the Brazilian.

At the heart of the drama was Lammens, whose evening unravelled in painful fashion. Having initially kept Sporting out from the penalty spot, the 24-year-old conceded another spot-kick minutes later before gifting the hosts a late equaliser. Despite those costly lapses, Pochettino is prepared to stand by the former Royal Antwerp shot-stopper.

Pochettino defends goalkeeper and shares defensive blame

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Pochettino refused to single out Lammens and insisted the entire squad must share responsibility for defensive mistakes.

“For me, this type of thing happens. That is football,” Pochettino said in his post-match press conference. “I’m going to always support my player if something happens… We need to talk about responsibility and it’s our responsibility too to provide the best tool.

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“I think in this type of action also our defensive line needs to cover the keeper better because it was very difficult. That’s not to blame the defensive line, but it is two things that we need to improve, details that we need to work on.”

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The Argentine urged his side to sharpen their collective habits across the pitch as they work through their current difficulties. He added: “Because sometimes we [say] that professional players need to be always… you need to refresh, refresh concept, refresh details, until that becomes a habit. And I think things that we need to improve is our habit in our defensive way, offensive way, in all the areas.

“Blame us, because I think we need to manage this type of situation better, because this situation when you are a keeper is not easy, that ball. And always you need help from your team-mate. But of course we need to accept, we accept that challenge and we are here to try to improve in all the small details that for sure we will improve.”

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Season-long struggles and Fernandes' dressing-room verdict

The Lisbon errors continue a difficult campaign for Lammens, who has struggled to shake off a hangover from his World Cup nightmare. Across 16 appearances this term, he has conceded 33 goals and kept just one clean sheet after previously gifting Bournemouth a goal off his line in October's 3-0 home defeat and spilling a shot to Nicolas Jackson in a 4-4 draw with Aston Villa.

Even so, United skipper Fernandes echoed his manager's public backing and rejected any suggestion of blaming the Belgian in the dressing room: "It's part of football. Mistakes are part of football and from that you get goals, but obviously it's not an individual sport, so everyone has to take the blame for everything we do good and everything we do bad.

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"So I think the main thing and the most important thing is that we understand that we need to be in this together in the good and in the bad moments and it's not going to change the belief we have in each other."

Brentford test awaits as Darlow waits in the wings

While Pochettino stopped short of issuing an outright guarantee over selection, his public defence signals that Lammens retains his new boss's trust heading into this weekend's meeting with Brentford.

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Dropping the Belgian would mean turning to summer arrival Karl Darlow, who joined from Leeds United but has played only once at club level this season, starting the 3-2 Carabao Cup loss against Brighton. With limited match action behind his deputy, Lammens looks set for an immediate opportunity to repay his manager's faith and steady United's defence.