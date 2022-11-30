Mauricio Pochettino 'open' to managing a national team as he eyes return to the dugout

Mauricio Pochettino admitted he is open to taking a job in international management as he plots his return to the touchline.

Pochettino in Qatar as pundit

Open to working in international football

Left PSG in the summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Pochettino has been a regular pundit in Qatar for the BBC so far at the 2022 World Cup. He's been out of work in a managerial capacity since he was dismissed by Paris Saint-Germain in July of this year. And having spent time covering international football as a pundit, he's now open to the idea of managing on the international stage.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports, Pochettino explained: "It wasn't under my consideration to go (into international management) but now, yes I am open. Why not?

"Yes, of course we are still young, full of energy, and day-by-day I like the adrenaline to train, to be involved," he added: "Maybe the national team is a different job, but why not? If it's not the next job, then maybe in the future. It's not specific that all I want is Argentina. If another country, why not? For sure, that would be good also."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After being sacked by Tottenham, Pochettino was given the reigns at PSG in 2021. But the Argentine underwhelmed, unable to take Les Parisiens to new heights in Europe - by far the biggest barometer for success in the French capital. He had long been linked with the Manchester United job, but with Erik ten Hag now finding his feet at Old Trafford, it appears his options are limited.

WHAT NEXT FOR POCHETTINO? The Argentine will enjoy what remains of covering the World Cup as a pundit, but could have one eye on where the next managerial vacancy appears following the tournament's conclusion.