Mauricio Pochettino admits Mykhailo Mudryk 'wasn't the cherry on the cake' for Chelsea as he explains why £89m winger was substituted at half-time after breaking scoring duck vs Fulham

Mauricio Pochettino said that Mykhailo Mudryk "wasn't the cherry on the cake" for Chelsea while explaining why he substituted the winger at Fulham.

Pochettino praised Mudryk for scoring maiden goal

Urged fans to be patient with young players

Chelsea beat Fulham 2-0

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues boss heaped praise on Chelsea's goalscorers Mudryk and Armando Broja after their 2-0 win over Fulham on Monday, and urged the fans to be more patient with the club's younger players. Pochettino also insisted that Mudryk needed time to settle at Stamford Bridge after his £89 million ($107m) January transfer after seeing him finally break his goal duck for the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Pochettino said: "For Mischa, he scored his first goal in the Premier League, and for Armando after a long period out he scored again. I’m so happy for them, they deserve it. We need to understand that young people need time and need to settle. It’s about adaptation. It’s a big change when Mudryk arrived here and when you arrive at a team, it’s not easy to settle in a team that isn’t solid. He wasn’t the cherry on the cake, they needed to add something to the team.

"It’s about time, having patience, trusting these young talented players, building confidence. It’s a big job, step by step. Sometimes people don’t have the patience but for us, it’s about having the patience. Even when we weren’t winning, we were calm, stayed positive, had the belief."

Article continues below

The manager also explained why Mudryk was substituted at half-time, adding: "He felt something in his quad which we need to assess. He didn’t feel comfortable to keep playing. We hope it’s not a big issue, we hope it’s nothing big and he can be available for Saturday."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After failing to register three points in their last three Premier League games, the Blues finally got back to winning ways. They are now 11th in the league table with eight points from seven matches.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Pochettino's side will be next seen in action in the Premier League on Saturday against Burnley.