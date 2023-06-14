Mauricio Pochettino wants Kepa to remain Chelsea No.1 next season as Andre Onana transfer door opens for Man Utd

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino intends to keep Kepa as his first-choice goalkeeper next season, placing a deal for Andre Onana in doubt.

Pochettino makes mind up on goalkeepers

New boss wants Kepa as his first choice

Onana may not arrive

WHAT HAPPENED? Pochettino has reportedly made his decision over who will be his first-choice goalkeeper next season, despite being linked with a number of stoppers this summer, including AC Milan's Mike Maignan and Inter's Andre Onana. Sky Sports reports that Kepa will keep his position as No.1, meaning that any deal for a goalkeeper is on the backburner for now, which has opened the door to Onana joining another club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Onana was said to be a big-money target for the Blues this summer, with Inter asking for around £50 million ($63m) for the Champions League finalist. However, Manchester United may now have a free run at the player, having earmarked him as potential competition for David de Gea.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea are in a position where they need to offload a number of players, having splurged under Todd Boehly's new ownership. It remains to be seen if Edouard Mendy will be one of the departures after Pochettino's decision, but United are already negotiating a deal to sign Mason Mount from the Blues.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Pochettino will likely experiment with his goalkeepers in pre-season, as the Blues prepare to face Wrexham in the USA.