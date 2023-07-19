'Really painful' - Mauricio Pochettino couldn't finish Dele Alli interview due to 'love' for ex-Tottenham star as Chelsea boss reveals plan to meet him in London

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino says he found it impossible to finish watching Dele Alli's interview with Gary Neville, as it was "too painful".

Pochettino and Dele worked together at Spurs

Dele now on the books at Everton

Pochettino planning to meet player

WHAT HAPPENED? Dele bared his soul in an emotional interview with Gary Neville on The Overlap, as he revealed that he was molested as a child, and had recently checked into rehab to deal with a sleeping pill addiction. Pochettino worked with the 27-year-old at Spurs, guiding Dele to the PFA Young Player of the Year award after signing him from MK Dons, and he insists that he "loves" his former charge, so much so that he was unable to finish watching the interview, and has scheduled a meeting with him.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to ESPN, Pochettino said: "Of course, it was really tough for me to see him. I didn't finish the interview because it was so painful. He knows how we [Pochettino and his coaching staff] love him, how important he is for us as a person. Like a player, he was amazing but like a person he has a big, big heart. And of course, we are in contact. After the USA tour I hope to see him in London, to meet him and give him a big hug.

"Always, it is tough when you love a person but they show in an interview like this, it is really, really painful. But he is a strong, unbelievable guy and for sure he will become stronger."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pochettino has spoken previously of wanting to "help" the ex-England international, who played for his country in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals. Dele spent last season on loan at Besiktas but has now returned to Everton ahead of the 2023-24 season.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

The Overlap

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Dele is currently injured but will be hoping to recover soon so he can join pre-season training with the Toffees.